Slipper show sprinkle design

Slipper show sprinkle design product design food sweet vibrant colors shoe design party spinkles background design photoshop watercolor illustration
This shoe design was made with one of the spinkle seamless pattern I created from watercolor and line work. Those are just my dream shoes, if any show maker want to make that a reality, I got the perfect pattern package for you!

