Creation of the BIG Proteção website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The company wanted to show everything they could deliver to their customer in terms of transparency and quality, and so it was decided how the site should present itself to the customer.
Searching for the most modern in the segment, we implemented on the customer’s website and tried to bring the idea of trust that the company leads to its customer.