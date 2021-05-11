Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creation of the Del Borges website

Creation of the Del Borges website branding website web ux ui front-end design
It was requested a new layout and different style for the new site, something that had the identity of the beauty studio Del Borges, after visiting the company, and it was clear the concept that the entrepreneur wanted, from there we created the current site of the company

Posted on May 11, 2021
