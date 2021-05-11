Virba Music App UI Design

Virba is an Android & iOS mobile app based around music collaboration. Users will be able to upload sounds from their computer into Virba’s cloud storage and be placed into a “soundfeed”. Other users will be able to request to collaborate and add sounds of their own to eventually create a complete song. Once the original sound poster is happy with the track, they can “lock” it, (users cannot request to collaborate to it anymore) and publish it for the app’s community to listen to. Users can directly chat and create group chats based on the tracks they are working on together. There will be minor sound editing available in the app. Virba will also feature its’ on unique notification and in-app sounds.

Press L and show your love and comment your feedbacks. Don't forget to follow me!

Check and connect on my social profiles:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | WhatsApp

For any design and development work connect on:

📞 +91 91738 84889

📧 design@creativekrunal.com

🖥 www.creativekrunal.com