Run! 🏃‍♀️💨

Based on a dweet by me... https://www.dwitter.net/d/22746
for(c.width=j=196,l=(r,a)=>x.lineTo(X+=r*C(a),Y+=r*S(a));j--;x.beginPath(x.stroke()))i=j%4,q=i<2,Y=k=j>>2,n=t*9+k*k,l(X=n*6%121-3,7),l(q?3:7,2),l(r=4-q,a=C(n+=3*i)-5+q),l(r,a-(2*q-1)*(C(n-2)+1))