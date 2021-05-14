Salvador Fernández
Kapital Website ui mobile app mobile ui mobile design web landing website finance mobile app paraguay fintech bank kapital design ndicius
Mobile Landing Page design for Kapital, Paraguay's first-ever 100% digital bank.

