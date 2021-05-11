Good for Sale
Zesan

Food Delivery Landing Page 🍔

Zesan
Zesan
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Delivery Landing Page 🍔 trending design hero section food order ui ux food and drink delivery service website design landingpage landing page food delivery food delivery service food
Food Delivery Landing Page 🍔 trending design hero section food order ui ux food and drink delivery service website design landingpage landing page food delivery food delivery service food
Download color palette
  1. Dribble final.jpg
  2. YT1.png

Free source file

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on youtu.be
Good for sale
Free source file

Landing page design exploration for Food delivery service.

For work inquiry?
📩 Email me at arianzesan@gmail.com

More work on :
Behance | Medium

Zesan
Zesan
Crafting design that helps a business stand out
Hire Me

More by Zesan

View profile
    • Like