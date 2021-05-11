Alex — redeye design

app easycancha

Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
  • Save
app easycancha schedule ui ux tabbar search bar match clean ios mobile app mobile user interface ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

new concept for easycancha app, schedule your court, any time any sport. Adding featured "Match" section, where you could find a someone who play against.

Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
welcome to my way of design, simpler and cleaner.

More by Alex — redeye design

View profile
    • Like