Pueblo

Pueblo branding brand typography logotype logo nursery coffee shop plant illustration cat ocelot pattern venice california arizona phoenix phx life pueblo
One of the presented branding options to Pueblo. Mock up of a few brand elements to showcase the overall look and feel. Conservatory logotype and ocelot illustration for a nixed coffee concept due to COVID-19. Fortunately, Pueblo still uses the ocelot illustration at their Venice location. Illustration created with Albert Barroso.

View the full project - https://zachbates.myportfolio.com/pueblo

