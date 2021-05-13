Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salvador Fernández
Indicius

Kapital Mobile App

Salvador Fernández
Indicius
Salvador Fernández for Indicius
Kapital Mobile App branding ux ui finance mobile app paraguay fintech bank kapital design indicius
Kapital Mobile App branding ux ui finance mobile app paraguay fintech bank kapital design indicius
Kapital's goal is to become Paraguay's first-ever 100% digital bank. His founder came to us with a goal much larger than just creating an app: Facilitating financial autonomy for all Paraguayans. Together, we built the blueprint for a platform that would allow users to manage their finances without having to deal with the long lines and endless paperwork of a traditional bank.

Posted on May 13, 2021
Indicius
Indicius
