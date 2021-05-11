CrewBase icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Bunch of small illustrations/icons I did for CrewBase during my internship at ILLO studio. CrewBase is online resource where you can find flight attendants, crew members or find a job in the aviation industry. Prepare for take off and enjoy!
Creative Direction: Ilenia Notarangelo
You can check the whole project here
behance | instagram | shop⠀