Blood Company - Brand Identity

Blood Company is a company that offer a selection of affordable retail and home automation. Their target audience is men. They want to convey a sense of security, while at the same time being inexpensive.

My job was to Create a visual implementation of security. I took the blood icon and combined with letter B and a webcam that refers Security.

Posted on May 11, 2021
