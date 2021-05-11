slotopaint.com

Chinese Themed - Game Background

Chinese Themed - Game Background background art background illustration background image background design chinese lanterns chinese background chinese themed chinese slot chinese chinese culture background game design slotopaint.com slot machine illustration game art slot design
The game background is decorated in red and gold shades.

In the foreground, we see traditional Chinese lanterns. Classic lanterns in red with gold decorative trim.

They cannot be confused with anything: they are a symbol of holidays, warmth and light. Their warm glow helps you to be transported to a new world - a world of joy and adventure.

