Chinese Themed - Game Background

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The game background is decorated in red and gold shades.
⠀
In the foreground, we see traditional Chinese lanterns. Classic lanterns in red with gold decorative trim.
They cannot be confused with anything: they are a symbol of holidays, warmth and light. Their warm glow helps you to be transported to a new world - a world of joy and adventure.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#chinese #chinesethemed #chineseslot #chinesegame #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines