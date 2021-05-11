Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anna Willoughby

100YSS

Anna Willoughby
Anna Willoughby
100YSS typography copy navigation minimal novel sci-fi scifi theme blogger website blog
I have been writing this sci-fi novel for about a decade. At one point, I put it all up on a blogspot page to try to drum up a following and motivate myself to write more regularly. It didn't work, but it looked great :)
100yss.blogspot.com
godsshortstory.blogspot.com

Posted on May 11, 2021
Anna Willoughby
Anna Willoughby

