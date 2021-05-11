Trending designs to inspire you
I have been writing this sci-fi novel for about a decade. At one point, I put it all up on a blogspot page to try to drum up a following and motivate myself to write more regularly. It didn't work, but it looked great :)
100yss.blogspot.com
godsshortstory.blogspot.com