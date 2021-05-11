Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jackie Kao

Below The Fold Illustrations – Startpage

Jackie Kao
Jackie Kao
  • Save
Below The Fold Illustrations – Startpage minimalism interface character search engine vector hero purple homepage ui web landing page privacy illustrations website below the fold icon set icons
Download color palette

Happy to finally get to share these illustrations I worked on back in November 2020 with Startpage. 🤘🏼

They're a private search engine on a mission to raise awareness and protect the people's worldwide right to privacy. I leveraged the connotation of pixelated faces to visualize such an abstract term.

💜 See the before and after comparison here!

Jackie Kao
Jackie Kao

More by Jackie Kao

View profile
    • Like