Below The Fold Illustrations – Startpage

Happy to finally get to share these illustrations I worked on back in November 2020 with Startpage. 🤘🏼
They're a private search engine on a mission to raise awareness and protect the people's worldwide right to privacy. I leveraged the connotation of pixelated faces to visualize such an abstract term.
💜 See the before and after comparison here!