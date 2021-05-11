Impressive Minimalist logo for a new Restaurant.

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone watching this shot.
This is Sayed Usman, a dedicated designer, with years of experience in this world of Logo Design.
This is a Minimalist logo designed for a new startup business. A Restaurant.
Designed with unlimited revisions, with a simple and straight concept.
Topped with a hint of Lettering design,
It has surely come up great.
So comment how your opinions. Like also.
Regards
Usman