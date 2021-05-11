Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sayed Usman

Impressive Minimalist logo for a new Restaurant.

Sayed Usman
Sayed Usman
  • Save
Impressive Minimalist logo for a new Restaurant. logo business logo impressive clean design product design adobe illustrator adobe photoshop logodesign minimalist
Download color palette

Hi everyone watching this shot.

This is Sayed Usman, a dedicated designer, with years of experience in this world of Logo Design.

This is a Minimalist logo designed for a new startup business. A Restaurant.

Designed with unlimited revisions, with a simple and straight concept.
Topped with a hint of Lettering design,
It has surely come up great.

So comment how your opinions. Like also.

Regards
Usman

Sayed Usman
Sayed Usman

More by Sayed Usman

View profile
    • Like