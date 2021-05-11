Happy Nurse's Day Website Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently, the entire world celebrated a great holiday that brings up the idea of giving thanks to people who are often forgotten- nurses. The people, who fight for us, the people who suffer, but do their job to save lives! Thank you!
___
📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at jonathan@tides.agency