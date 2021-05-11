Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachael Crowe
Juice

Happy Nurse's Day Website Concept

Rachael Crowe
Juice
Rachael Crowe for Juice
Hire Us
  • Save
Happy Nurse's Day Website Concept abstract abstract art donation colorfull colors illustrations illustration illustrator art website design website concept designing branding concept colorful art colorful design concept design
Happy Nurse's Day Website Concept abstract abstract art donation colorfull colors illustrations illustration illustrator art website design website concept designing branding concept colorful art colorful design concept design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot (1).png
  2. Dribbble Shot 2 (1).png

Recently, the entire world celebrated a great holiday that brings up the idea of giving thanks to people who are often forgotten- nurses. The people, who fight for us, the people who suffer, but do their job to save lives! Thank you!

___

📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at jonathan@tides.agency

Juice
Juice
Hire Us

More by Juice

View profile
    • Like