Banking app mock up

I started by researching top banking apps UI. I also asked a few people around me what they enjoy the most and what they hate about their current banking app designs, I used the information gotten to create a persona which gave me an idea of who I'm creating the app for. I created the wireframe and after that, I went into making the visual design. After that, I tested out the prototype and it was as good as expected

A few of the people asked complained about unpleasing aesthetics. One said "the app design is quite ugly".

On the other hand, a lot of them said what they loved about their banking app design is ease of use, In other words, It is easy to navigate. In my design, I made the design simple and detailed and also added a little design to make it far from boring.