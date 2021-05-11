Creation of the Brasil Mais Doce website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client requested the elaboration of a new visual concept and a site with plenty of resources for his business. After a few briefing meetings we were able to understand the importance and the need for the new model, and we arrived at the current result.