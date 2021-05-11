Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dream house - Hero

Dream house - Hero minimalist realestate dream house houses hero banner here secion house hero
Hey everybody!!! 👋🏻
Here I design a minimalist hero section for a house selling website.

Please let us know your thoughts about this design & feedbacks are always appreciated.

http://yasintha.azurewebsites.net/

Posted on May 11, 2021
    • Like