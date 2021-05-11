BOSE QuietComfort App Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Bose QuietComfort earbuds are by all means the best in-ear headphones I've ever used. As much as their product produces fantastic sound, their app feels like an MVP that was done in a haste. I took the challenge to redesign it and curretly working on it. Case study is coming out soon! In the meantime, let me know if you like what you see.