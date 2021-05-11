Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zohar Lindenbaum

BOSE QuietComfort App Redesign

Zohar Lindenbaum
Zohar Lindenbaum
  • Save
BOSE QuietComfort App Redesign audio user experience iphone zoharlindenbaum user interface ui mobile ios application zohar lindenbaum app design music headphones earbuds quietcomfort redesign app
Download color palette

Bose QuietComfort earbuds are by all means the best in-ear headphones I've ever used. As much as their product produces fantastic sound, their app feels like an MVP that was done in a haste. I took the challenge to redesign it and curretly working on it. Case study is coming out soon! In the meantime, let me know if you like what you see.

Zohar Lindenbaum
Zohar Lindenbaum

More by Zohar Lindenbaum

View profile
    • Like