Art Platform For Creatives

Art Platform For Creatives
Hey guys!

I like experimenting with different layouts and grids when I have a spare minute trying out new approaches and styles. Among the many ideas I have in my backlog, there was one called "lined paper" where I wanted to create a website in this kind of style. Very recently the time has come for this idea to be implemented. What you see above is what I've got so far although it's still WIP.

This is a web platform for all kinds of creatives with informational pages about the most renowned artists. This one is about Takashi Murakami. In terms of design, I used stroke visual elements to support the notebook / pen-written / lined paper style.

Excited to hear what you think about it guys!
