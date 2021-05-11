Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #035 - Blog Post

Daily UI #035 - Blog Post
Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Blog post for a plant e-commerce "Guides" section.

Checkout some others UI for the same website
Landing Page: https://dribbble.com/shots/15367097-Daily-UI-003-Landing-Page
E-Commerce Single Item: https://dribbble.com/shots/15443209-Daily-UI-012-E-Commerce-Shop-Single-Item
Pop-up/Overlay:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15477925-Daily-UI-016-Pop-Up-Overlay
Contact Us: https://dribbble.com/shots/15605474-Daily-UI-028-Contact-Us

Tell me what you think :)

Photo credits: Unsplash

More by Giovana Girardi

