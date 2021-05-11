Dhawal Nebhrajani

Redesign of an app

Redesign of an app new improve simple memechat meme minimal ux ui design app
So I was using this app which is specially made for memers which is called as MEMECHAT. While using I noticed that their post on feed section of app was very basic in nature and too many elements along with small icons made it difficult for me to enjoy the app. So i redesigned the post section of this app.
Hope you will enjoy this.
All feedback will be appreciated.
Posted on May 11, 2021
