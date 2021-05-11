Redesign of an app

So I was using this app which is specially made for memers which is called as MEMECHAT. While using I noticed that their post on feed section of app was very basic in nature and too many elements along with small icons made it difficult for me to enjoy the app. So i redesigned the post section of this app.

Hope you will enjoy this.

All feedback will be appreciated.

You can follow me for more progress and more design on my social media also can hire me on Fiverr.

https://twitter.com/Another_Dhawal

https://www.behance.net/nebhrajani8797

https://www.fiverr.com/share/8vv7a4