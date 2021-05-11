Design of banking financial instrument panel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HI,friends
This is the application I designed for the bank. You can bring all the important information together.
I hope you like it. 🎉
Your opinion is worth it. If you like it, press the L button.
I am good at UX/UI design, UI motion effect and MG animation for mobile applications and web.
Email:yinailin1994@gmail.com
WeChat：yinailin-1994