Bees Logo

Bees Logo design missouri kansas city sports breakout escape room escape soccer honey liberty bees bee branding logo
One of twelve logos of imaginary youth soccer clubs that is a prop / puzzle piece for Breakout KC's newest escape room featuring MLS club Sporting KC, Matchday Mayhem.

These logos have been laser-engraved into wooden shields, which is why they're all one-color knockouts.

