Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Link:
https://graphicriver.net/item/business-card/31920635
PRODUCT FEATURE:
AI, EPS, PSD file format 3.5×2 inches print dimension Editable brand elements 04 Colors 300 DPI Well organized layered Resizable & scalable Editable colors CMYK color mode Editable text Print-ready with CMYK
FILES INCLUDED:
Photoshop File (PSD) Illustrator File (Ai + EPS)
FONT:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato
SUPPORT:
If you have any difficulty editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.