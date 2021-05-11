Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design for Topick Clothing Company

Logo Design for Topick Clothing Company brand identity logo logodesign shield clothing t character t logo logomark logotype vector
This is the approved logo that I've designed for Topick Clothing Co. The T shape is for Topick, as well as the shape of a T-shirt. And since this company produces sweatproof shirts, I've designed it as a shield-shaped logo to evoke protection. Your comments are welcome.

