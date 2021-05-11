Logo Design for Topick Clothing Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the approved logo that I've designed for Topick Clothing Co. The T shape is for Topick, as well as the shape of a T-shirt. And since this company produces sweatproof shirts, I've designed it as a shield-shaped logo to evoke protection. Your comments are welcome.