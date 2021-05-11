US Memorial Day Flyer

Size: 5x7 & 4x6 In

Page: One side

Resolution: 300 dpi

Color mode: CMYK

Bleed: 0.25 in

Working file: Photoshop cs2 or Later version, photoshop elements & MS Word

Files included: Photoshop cs6 (psd) & MS Word (DOCX)

Font used: Download link included in help file

Buy From etsy

Buy From creativemarket