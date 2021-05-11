US Memorial Day Flyer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Size: 5x7 & 4x6 In
Page: One side
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25 in
Working file: Photoshop cs2 or Later version, photoshop elements & MS Word
Files included: Photoshop cs6 (psd) & MS Word (DOCX)
Font used: Download link included in help file
Buy From etsy
Buy From creativemarket