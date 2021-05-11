ENVELOPES - BYELECTRA

Trending designs to inspire you
Early this year I created a series of 3D illustrations of colorful chairs (Image Become Imagery), the intention was to create simplified reproductions of the 3D images taken from the project.
To do this I re-interpreted each image by tracing them in a flat colored line, which allowed me to create envelopes, tote bags, a box of crayons and even an editorial publication.