ENVELOPES - BYELECTRA

ENVELOPES - BYELECTRA illustration branding graphicdesign byelectra set design 3d art direction adrianamoram
Early this year I created a series of 3D illustrations of colorful chairs (Image Become Imagery), the intention was to create simplified reproductions of the 3D images taken from the project.
To do this I re-interpreted each image by tracing them in a flat colored line, which allowed me to create envelopes, tote bags, a box of crayons and even an editorial publication.

