Splash screen for the Hell Themed slot

On the boot screen, you can immediately understand the atmosphere of the Hell Fruits slot.

⠀

Two demons are standing at the entrance to the underworld. The girl looks both intimidating and attractive at the same time. Her eyes burn with inviting fire, and her lips are parted in a welcoming smile.

Both demons beckon to take a step and start the game. They seem to promise their guests a safe time at the end of the world, among burning lights and boiling lava. And, of course, an impressive prize awaits the players in the final.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/hell-fruits/

#splashscreen #slotlogo #firstscreen #bootscreen #hell #hellslot #hellthemedslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines