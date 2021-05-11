Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gabe Marshall

Gamecocks Vintage Poster

Gamecocks Vintage Poster design typography illustration branding vector illustrator 2d
From a series of posters (14 total) I did for each team in the SEC Conference. Each poster is built on key information about each school, their team colors, the conference side (East or West) and the state in which each team resides.

Posted on May 11, 2021
