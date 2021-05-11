Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Budrewicz

Perfect Burchmore Equestrian - Logo Design

Nick Budrewicz
Nick Budrewicz
Perfect Burchmore Equestrian - Logo Design sport crest shield horse logo pony blue negative space equestrian ampersand horse logotype logomark identity symbol line art type branding mark icon logo
Logo design for Perfect Burchmore equestrian team 🐎

ℹ️ Founded by Ted Perfect and Jack Burchmore, the team wanted a logo and identity which represented both their equestrian ‘world’ and founder’s partnership.
Nick Budrewicz
Nick Budrewicz
Logo & identity designer with a penchant for football crests
