Forrest Birth card

Forrest Birth card indesign illustration card birth
My class project is done! Over the last months we had to design a birth card, a package and a little gift. As you can see is this the front of the card. I implemented some physical movement, this gives it a playful and childish feel. I loved to see this project unfold a bit week by week!

Posted on May 11, 2021
