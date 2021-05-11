Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
36 Days Of Type 08

The final grid of my first ever 36 Days of Type series! Had such a great time completing this challenge alongside some amazingly talented designers and artists. See the whole series up close on my insta (@supcabe). Crowd favorite was the G.

