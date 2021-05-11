Dipesh Patel 🚀

Pregnancy Medical HTML Template

Dipesh Patel 🚀
Dipesh Patel 🚀
Hire Me
  • Save
Pregnancy Medical HTML Template illustration web design branding women center responsive pregnancy template pregnancy care medical maternity hospital template health gynecology gynecologist feminine doctor template doctor child care baby
Download color palette

Buy now: https://themeforest.net/item/pregnancy-medical-health-medical-gynecologist-html-template/20207079

Responsive eCommerce HTML Template is a Business HTML template with responsive code that can be used for the Creative website or for an advanced website. The template is designed and coded by considering user-friendly features for all sections. What you get (Included) – Homepage – Team – Bios – Testimonial – Blog – Form – Master Slider – Contact form with Map

Sources and Credits

-Google Font – Bootstrap – Font Awesome – Masterslider – Freepik – Pixels – StockSnap.io – Shutterstock

Dipesh Patel 🚀
Dipesh Patel 🚀
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dipesh Patel 🚀

View profile
    • Like