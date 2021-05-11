PERMAWAVE®️

Hello everybody!

I've had quite a busy few days (luckily!) And a lot of concepts have been coming out that I really like, here's a new one: P + Wave.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy creating it!

Please let me know what concept you would like me to explore, I like to do this as a daily exercise in creativity.

Thank you for always appreciating my work, it is very important to me. 💚