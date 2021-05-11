Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Metin Seven

Healthy middle-agers 💪

Metin Seven
Metin Seven
  • Save
Healthy middle-agers 💪 zbrush design skateboarder skater discjockey dj 3dmodels 3dmodeling sculptor 3dmodeler b3d 3d
Download color palette

Stylized 3D characters for a commercial job, depicting healthy middle-agers, based on sketches by the Dutch comic artist Hanco Kolk.

The age was emphasized by greyish hair in the final renderings, but I like showing the plain models.

🎨 https://metinseven.nl

Metin Seven
Metin Seven

More by Metin Seven

View profile
    • Like