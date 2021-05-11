Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stylized 3D characters for a commercial job, depicting healthy middle-agers, based on sketches by the Dutch comic artist Hanco Kolk.
The age was emphasized by greyish hair in the final renderings, but I like showing the plain models.
🎨 https://metinseven.nl