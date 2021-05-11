Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jahirul Haque Jony

Britean Logo Design, B Modern Logo Mark.

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony
  • Save
Britean Logo Design, B Modern Logo Mark. b logo logo design app logo app icon modern logo word mark typography minimalistic design abstract modern professional minimalist logo minimal simple brand identity branding 2020 2021 top 5 colorful creative popular dribbble shots logo designer for hire logo designer
Download color palette

Modern B Letter Logo Design ((unused for sale).
Press to Love Button & don’t forget to follow me! Please fell free to submit your inspiring comment.
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

johirulhaquejoni@gmail.com |
instagram

----
Follow me on
behance

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony

More by Jahirul Haque Jony

View profile
    • Like