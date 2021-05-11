Olivia Taylor

8 Ball Nitro Cold Brew Can Design

I created this brand a few years back and I decided to give it an updated look for fun. Instead of a whiskey brand, I've turned 8 Ball into a coffee brand which is more appropriate with the name. Includes my original illustrated logo.

