Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #75 - Pre-order app

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti
  • Save
DailyUI #75 - Pre-order app app design app preorder daily ui uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Download color palette

Pre-order something. I thought it would be good if I design using various styles during the daily UI challange, and here I am. A playful, game-based UI for mobile gamers. You can find everything just as usually on other user interfaces, this time just with a twist and some sugar.

What do you think?

Nimrod Szigeti
Nimrod Szigeti

More by Nimrod Szigeti

View profile
    • Like