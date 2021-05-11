Lullaby app - illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hay,
This is amazing project with my client to make illustrations for lullaby app. If you interested you can download this app on google play store :
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=lullabies.babylullaby.lullabymusic.babymusic.lullaby
Interested working with me?
Please say hay
Hay.faizal@gmail.com