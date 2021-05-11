Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faizal F.A.

Lullaby app - illustrations

Lullaby app - illustrations
Hay,
This is amazing project with my client to make illustrations for lullaby app. If you interested you can download this app on google play store : 

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=lullabies.babylullaby.lullabymusic.babymusic.lullaby

Interested working with me?
Please say hay
Hay.faizal@gmail.com

Posted on May 11, 2021
