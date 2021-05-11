Peak Prose | Logo design for writing service

Copy editor Charlotte Farley left behind her bustling New York City lifestyle and journeyed back to her roots in the mountains to pursue her passion for writing. She commissioned me to design a bold wordmark that subtly embodied both the elements found in her natural surroundings and her love for writing. I also designed business cards. **This project originally launched in 2013; as a personal exercise, I recently revised the logo to give it a refreshed, modern look -- this is the result.**