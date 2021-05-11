Topapin.play - Game Voucher Card Top-Up Web App

Trending designs to inspire you
Good evening!! *from Indonesia
This is my exploration design inspired by many websites for game voucher top-up. Had so much fun creating this, since this is my first time creating a design for such a web app. I created the illustration on the bottom part near the footer with Procreate for iPad, it took too much time since i was fooling around with the colour and style.
So sad that multi-shot is only available for Pro tho :(
