Topapin.play - Game Voucher Card Top-Up Web App

Topapin.play - Game Voucher Card Top-Up Web App illustration game steam finance web app
Good evening!! *from Indonesia

This is my exploration design inspired by many websites for game voucher top-up. Had so much fun creating this, since this is my first time creating a design for such a web app. I created the illustration on the bottom part near the footer with Procreate for iPad, it took too much time since i was fooling around with the colour and style.

So sad that multi-shot is only available for Pro tho :(

Posted on May 11, 2021
    • Like