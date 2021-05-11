Topapin.play - Game Voucher Card Top-Up Web App

Good evening!! *from Indonesia

This is my exploration design inspired by many websites for game voucher top-up. Had so much fun creating this, since this is my first time creating a design for such a web app. I created the illustration on the bottom part near the footer with Procreate for iPad, it took too much time since i was fooling around with the colour and style.

So sad that multi-shot is only available for Pro tho :(

Hit Like or press 'L' if you like this shot, and Follow me if you'd like to see more of my design in the near future