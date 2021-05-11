Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omar Faruk

Restaurant landing page

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
  • Save
Restaurant landing page food and drink foodie food illustration landing page landingpage website design uidesign web ui web site restaurant food
Download color palette

Hi Dear!
I've presented a Restaurant landing page. I always try to create something different, unique, and clean. For example this landing page. Hope you like and enjoy it.

Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.
Say "Hi" at uxfaruk@gmail.com

Have a great day!

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk

More by Omar Faruk

View profile
    • Like