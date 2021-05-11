Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI #73 - Virtual Reality

DailyUI #73 - Virtual Reality virtual reality virtualreality vr uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Virtual Reality user interface design. The most used apps and pages, a search bar (I guess Google will be there for the world of VR) and of course a navigation menu at the bottom and the recently watched and played games from Netflix and Steam. And the beauty of it that it could customized.

What do you think?

