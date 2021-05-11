XiFan

Vernal equinox | Twenty four solar terms

Vernal equinox | Twenty four solar terms illustration character
It’s been a long time since I went out in spring, and I like to talk about flowers and birds when walking on the country roads. After a long time, the fast pace in the city, the occasional slow pace to release the pressure appropriately is also quite good.

Posted on May 11, 2021
