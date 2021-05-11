Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #72 - Image slider

DailyUI #72 - Image slider image slider slider design slider uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
Image slider UI design. An arrow in an arrow. Brainy, huh? Well, the most important thing with image sliders is you always indicate to the user where are they and give them the ability to change images not just with the arrows, but the buttons under the slider and even with clicks on the other images.

