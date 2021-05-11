DailyUI #72 - Image slider

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Image slider UI design. An arrow in an arrow. Brainy, huh? Well, the most important thing with image sliders is you always indicate to the user where are they and give them the ability to change images not just with the arrows, but the buttons under the slider and even with clicks on the other images.
What do you think?