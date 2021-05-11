Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
We are happy to present our recent project. MeetAlfred is an easy and advanced all-in-one sales enablement software for LinkedIn, Email & Twitter.
This project needed an attractive user-friendly UX/UI design for their platform and website. We, at Northell, managed to create a great design solution for this system and responsive design for their website.
For this project, we created:
UX/UI design
Have a project in mind? Contact us at info@northell.design