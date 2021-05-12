Gintare Kavaliauskaite
Ensage
Tozan | Linkedin post illustration
What is Tozan?
Tozan is a new kind of experimentation platform. This platform uses AI to enable always-on experimentation and optimizes Key Performance Indicators in real time. The goal is to help companies build better products.

The illustration:
Since Rubik's cube is pretty challenging (for most), it was chosen to reflect the main idea of the Linkedin post - challenges, improvement, tactics & strategies.

Visit www.tozan.ai

